Heavy rain warning for upper North Island - MetService

There are a number of heavy rain and strong wind warnings in place for the upper North Island.

MetService has issued orange rain warnings for Northland, Auckland north of Whangaparaoa, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula and the western Bay of Plenty.

They are in effect from this afternoon through much of Monday.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly," MetService warns. "Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous."

There are also orange wind warnings in force for Northland, Auckland and Great Barrier Island.

