WWE boss Vince McMahon retires amid scandal

Source: Associated Press

World Wrestling Entertainment impresario Vince McMahon says he is retiring.

WWE boss Vince McMahon (left) says he is retiring.

WWE boss Vince McMahon (left) says he is retiring. (Source: Getty)

In a brief statement issued by the company on Saturday (NZT), McMahon said he is retiring as WWE’s chairman and chief executive. He noted that he remains its majority shareholder.

McMahon stepped down temporarily as chief executive and chairman of WWE in mid-June during an investigation into alleged misconduct.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

