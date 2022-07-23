White House gives Joe Biden Covid update

Covid-19 symptoms left US President Joe Biden with a raspy voice and cough as he met via video conference with his top economic team on Friday (local time).

US President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up. (Source: Associated Press)

But the president tried to strike a reassuring tone, declaring, “I feel much better than I sound.”

Later on Friday, White House officials told reporters that Biden worked more than eight hours daily.

His appetite hadn’t diminished — with Biden showing off an empty plate with some crumbs when speaking with his advisers — and he signed bills into law and took part in his daily intelligence briefings, albeit via phone.

“He’s still doing the job of the president,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“That does not end.”

It was all part of a diligently choreographed effort by the administration to depict a commander-in-chief who had not relinquished his day job, despite testing positive for Covid on Thursday and being sent into isolation at the White House residence.

As he beamed into a virtual meeting from the Treaty Room, Biden took off a mask and sipped water as he began discussing the decline in gas prices in recent weeks. Reporters were allowed to view a few minutes of the proceedings and, when they asked how Biden was feeling, he flashed a thumb’s up — although he was audibly hoarse and coughed a handful of times.

The president’s doctors said his mild Covid symptoms were improving and he was responding well to treatment, as the White House worked to portray the image of a president still on the job despite his illness. Biden received his presidential daily security briefing via a secured phone call while, separately, Chinese President Xi Jinping wished Biden a “speedy recovery.”

Biden had an elevated temperature of 37.4C on Thursday, but that went down with Tylenol, according to a new note from Dr Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician. Biden also used an inhaler a few times but hasn't experienced shortness of breath.

US President Joe Biden speaks in from the White House. (Source: Associated Press)

The president completed his first full day of Paxlovid, the antiviral therapy treatment meant to reduce the severity of the virus, and Biden’s primary symptoms were a runny nose, fatigue and coughing. Other measures, such as pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation were normal, O’Connor said, although the White House did not release specific figures and did not commit to doing so.

“The president right now feels well enough to continue working, and he has continued to work at a brisk pace,” White House Covid Response Coordinator Dr Ashish Jha told reporters.

Jha said Biden will remain in isolation in the White House living quarters for five days and then be tested again. He plans to return to in-person work once he tests negative. As he works in isolation, the number of aides around Biden has been reduced to a “very, very small footprint,” Jean-Pierre said — including a videographer and photographer who captured the images of Biden in the residence.

Meanwhile, Jean-Pierre said 17 people were determined to have been in close contact with Biden when he might have been contagious, including members of his senior staff and at least one member of Congress. None have tested positive so far, she said.

One of the close contacts was Vice President Kamala Harris, who participated in a National Urban League luncheon Friday and was spotted hugging participants during the event.

Jean-Pierre has repeatedly bristled at suggestions the Biden administration wasn’t being much more forthcoming with information about the president’s illness than that of his predecessor, Donald Trump. The former president contracted Covid in the fall of 2020, before vaccines were available, and was hospitalised at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for three nights.