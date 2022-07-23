Tennis' 'Big Three' teaming up for Europe squad in Laver Cup

The Big Four are forming quite a squad at the Laver Cup, with Novak Djokovic joining Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray on Team Europe in September.

Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal face off before the 2020 French Open final. (Source: Associated Press)

Event organisers announced Saturday that Djokovic will participate.

"It's the only competition where you can play in a team environment with guys that you're normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy, three of my biggest all-time rivals, it's going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport," Djokovic said in a statement.

He won Wimbledon this month for his 21st Grand Slam title. That puts him one ahead of Federer and one behind Nadal for the most by a man in tennis history. Murray owns three major championships.

That quartet has combined to win 66 of the past 76 Grand Slam trophies, and each has spent time at No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

Roger Federer at Wimbledon in July. (Source: Getty)

The fifth edition of the Laver Cup, which was founded by Federer’s management company, will be in London on Sept. 23-25. Team Europe is 4-0 so far.

Three members of Team World’s roster have been announced: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Diego Schwartzman.

Team Europe, captained by Bjorn Borg, have won all the previous editions.

"I don't think I could have imagined having these four icons of the sport on one team together," said Borg. "I know they, like I, appreciate the significance of this moment and will be truly up for it.

"Each year our goal is to win. With Rafa, Roger, Andy and Novak on the team, I like our chances."