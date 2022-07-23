Black Caps complete T20 series sweep over Ireland

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Black Caps have wrapped up a clean sweep in their T20 series against Ireland.

Jimmy Neesham celebrates with teammates Ish Sodhi, and Dane Cleaver.

Jimmy Neesham celebrates with teammates Ish Sodhi, and Dane Cleaver. (Source: Getty)

New Zealand won the third and final match in Belfast by six wickets on Saturday (NZ time), reaching their target of 175 with an over to spare.

After an early cameo from opener Martin Guptill (25 off 19 balls), it was middle-order duo Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell who were key to the successful chase.

Phillips finished not out on 56 from 44, while Mitchell belted five fours and a six in his 48 from 32.

Earlier, the home side posted 174-6 from their 20 overs, led by 40 off 29 to opener Paul Stirling.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi was the pick of the Black Caps bowlers, taking 2-27 from his four overs.

Quick bowler Blair Tickner also bagged two wickets.

New Zealand side now head to Edinburgh for two T20s and one ODI against Scotland, starting with the opening T20 on Thursday.

rnz.co.nz

