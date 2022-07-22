Tonga without stars Fekitoa, Folau and Piutau for RWC qualifier

Source: AAP

Tonga will be without star internationals Israel Folau, Malakai Fekitoa and Charles Piutau for their World Cup playoff against Hong Kong on the Sunshine Coast in Australia on Saturday.

Malakai Fekitoa makes a run for Tonga against Fiji.

Malakai Fekitoa makes a run for Tonga against Fiji. (Source: Getty)

Outside back Folau, capped 73 times for Australia before his Wallabies contract was terminated in 2019, suffered a serious hamstring injury early in his Tonga debut in the 36-0 loss to hosts Fiji in the Pacific Nations Cup.

Coach Toutai Kefu said the dual code international could be sidelined for up to another 12 weeks.

Former New Zealand centre Fekitoa had returned to Irish club Munster after suffering a calf injury while fellow All Black Piutau had only committed to two matches during the Pacific Nations Cup.

Tonga have only missed qualifying for one World Cup in 1991 and should have too much quality for Hong Kong, despite heading into the playoff in dire form after three straight defeats at the Pacific Nations Cup.

The winner secures a place in Pool D at next year's World Cup in France with reigning champions South Africa, Ireland, Scotland and Romania.

Rugby

Popular Stories

1

Watch: Carlos Spencer almost counted out after brutal Whatuira flurry

2

Elvis actress Shonka Dukureh dies aged 44

3

'Individual responsibility' key in climate change fight - expert

4

All Blacks set to keep under fire coach Ian Foster

5

Security check sees some residency applications delayed

Latest Stories

Covid-19: 26 deaths reported, 8728 new cases

Elvis actress Shonka Dukureh dies aged 44

'24 hour shifts' - Aged care sector staff shortages at crisis point

Death of man after vehicle incident in Dunedin 'unexplained'

Rio police raid kills at least 18, sparks outrage

Related Stories

All Blacks set to keep under fire coach Ian Foster

Opinion: 'Lost the plot' - World Rugby's failure over Retallick injury

Irish prop Porter escapes sanction after breaking Retallick's cheekbone

Fateful coffee date turned Black Ferns prospect into English star