More big swells expected for parts of lower North Island

Source: 1News

A heavy swell warning remains in place for the Wairarapa, after the region and Wellington were battered by wild weather on Thursday.

Wind-whipped waves batter a catamaran in Eastbourne, smashing it against the road.

Wind-whipped waves batter a catamaran in Eastbourne, smashing it against the road. (Source: 1News)

Some travel is back to normal, with the Interislander ferry on its way from Picton on Friday morning.

However, disruption continues for many.

More than 500 people are still without power across the lower North Island, according to Powerco.

Some flights have once again been cancelled in and out of Wellington on Friday.

Climate change experts say this is just the beginning of more severe weather events.

"Some areas are going to become more and more difficult to inhabit so we need to think about a sort of localised managed retreat programmes where we are assisting people to move to safter locations,” Professor Ilan Noy from Victoria University said.

