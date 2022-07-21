New Zealand and Niue renew partnership

Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi has arrived in Wellington and met with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Dalton Tagelagi with the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Source: Supplied / Elias Rodriguez)

It is the first time Niue's leader visited the New Zealand Parliament. He is in the country ahead of competing in the Commonwealth Games which begin on July 28 in the UK.

Dalton Tagelagi and Jacinda Ardern signed a renewed partnership agreement between Aotearoa and Niue on Thursday.

During a bilateral meeting for the signing, Tagelagi thanked Ardern for the Māori welcome which acknowledged both nations' ancestors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ardern complimented Tagelagi for Niue's ocean policies, its success at keeping Covid-19 out of the Niue community, and also wished him luck ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

She also shared their joint commitment to renewable energy - something they both spoke about during the Pacific Islands Forum summit.

Tagelagi will compete in the lawn bowls competition in Birmingham, England.

It is the third time he has competed in the Games, after entering in 2014 and 2018, but his first as the nation's leader.

Premier of Niue Dalton Tagelagi signing documents with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Source: Supplied / Elias Rodriguez)

Tagelagi told RNZ Pacific it was important Niue's presence was felt at the Games.

"I know the team has been training really hard and I am looking forward to joining them tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's pretty warm there just like in Niue. The grass is similar to what we have back home.

"Participation in these things are very important. It's one of those life experiences, it's something you can't take away."

rnz.co.nz