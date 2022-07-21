Man dies following vehicle incident in Dunedin

Police are looking for witnesses after a vehicle incident in Dunedin this evening left one person dead.

Emergency services were called to Eglinton Road near Unity Park around 7:30pm, according to a police statement.

There are some cordons in place while police examine the scene and are likely to remain overnight.

A police spokesperson says they are "keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened who has not spoken to police."

Information can be given via calling 105 and quoting event number P051302591.