Evacuations at Pleasant Point, South Canterbury due to flood risk

The Timaru District Council has declared a State of Emergency for Pleasant Point, Temuka.

Rainy weather

This is due to a risk of flooding in the area following damage to a stopbank along the South side of the Opihi River between Butlers Rd and Kerrytown Rd.

Environment Canterbury’s Leigh Griffiths told 1News the stopbank has “significant” damage.

“A small section of stopbank on the Opihi River has significant erosion damage and is at risk of failing. The stopbank is above a small hut community which is at risk of flooding if the stopbank fails.”

Griffiths said The Opihi River is flowing high after a lot of rain this week but it is dropping very slowly.

“When rivers drop they move around in their beds, which can lead to further erosion and breakouts as braid angles change and bed loads and debris move around."

Around 15 residents in the area have been contacted by police and are being helped to evacuate.

Timaru District Council says this affects only those directly next to the Opihi River, between Butlers Rd and Kerrytown Rd.

If anyone in the area hasn't been contacted yet there is no risk to their property.

Police told 1News they assisted with a handful of evacuations on Wednesday night and there were no major issues.

Engineers will be assessing the damage this morning (Thursday).

People won’t be allowed back into the area until it is deemed safe.

Ōpāwaho/Heathcote River flooding in Christchurch.

Further north in Christchurch there is flooding in some areas and a number of road closures.