Three children die in Western Australia house fire

Three children have died after a house fire in Port Hedland in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

File image: Fire truck. (Source: AAP)

Police said the fire, on Anderson Street in Port Hedland, was reported to emergency services about 4.45pm on Tuesday.

Once the fire was brought under control, firefighters found the bodies of the children inside the house.

Detectives remained at the scene on Tuesday evening while specialist investigators from the Major Crime Division and Forensics will travel to Port Hedland to continue investigations.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports on WAtoday, Premier Mark McGowan said one person is in police custody over the fire.

“Obviously, it’s a terrible tragedy, three people losing their lives is incredibly sad,” he said.

“There’s currently a criminal investigation underway as to how the fire started and somebody is in custody over that.”