Ozzy Osbourne walking with cane after 'life-altering' surgery

Ozzy Osbourne is walking with a cane after undergoing “life-altering” surgery.

The Black Sabbath veteran, 73, was photographed on Monday using the gold-handled stick as he was joined by his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and their children. Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne. for a family gathering at Jack’s Los Angeles home.

Ozzy was seen wearing a black T-shirt and matching trousers as he made his way outside to leave the gathering.

The rocker, diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, appeared to rely heavily on the walking stick.

It comes after the singer was last month discharged from a Los Angeles hospital after undergoing what 69-year-old Sharon called “a major operation” that would “determine the rest of his life”.

Along with Parkinson’s and a bout of Covid, Ozzy has been dealing with the fallout from a brutal 2003 quad biking accident.

He suffered neck injuries, which were later worsened by a 2019 fall that resulted in 15 screws being inserted into his back.

Ozzy said after undergoing the operation in June: “I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably.

“I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery.”

Sharon reassured fans that her husband was on the road to recovery, adding: “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery.”