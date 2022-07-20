Netflix loses record number of subscribers in 3 months

Netflix shed almost 1 million subscribers during its second quarter amid tougher competition and soaring inflation that’s squeezing household budgets.

The loss of 970,000 accounts was announced on Wednesday as part of Netflix’s April-June earnings report and is by far the largest quarterly subscriber loss in the company’s 25-year history.

Although Netflix management predicted an even greater loss of 2 million according to an April forecast and was likely spared by the ongoing popularity of its series Stranger Things.

Following the release of the series' fourth season in late May, Netflix said, viewers watched a total of 1.3 billion hours of it over the next four weeks — more than any other English-language series in the service's history.

Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings didn't try to sugarcoat things during a Tuesday conference call about the results.

“It's tough losing a million subscribers and calling it a success,” he said.

The company's April-June regression follows a loss of 200,000 subscribers during the first three months of the year, marking the first time Netflix’s subscriber totals have shrunk in consecutive quarters since its transition from offering DVD-by-mail rentals to video streaming 15 years ago.

The loss of nearly 1.2 million subscribers during the first half of this year also provides a stark contrast to the pandemic-driven growth that Netflix enjoyed during the first half of 2020 when its streaming service picked up nearly 26 million subscribers.

Despite the downturn, Netflix still earned $1.4 billion a 6% increase from the same time last year. Revenue rose 9% from the same time last year to nearly $8 billion.

Netflix ended June with 220.7 million worldwide subscribers, far more than any of its new competitors such as Walt Disney Co. and Apple.

Netflix management predicted its service will add about 1 million subscribers during the July-September period, signalling the worst of its slump may be over.

The downturn served as a grim reminder of the challenges now facing the Los Gatos, California, company after a decade of unbridled growth.

Netflix’s stock price has plunged by nearly 70% so far this year, wiping out about $180 billion in shareholder wealth. Since then, other video streaming services have made big strides in attracting viewers, with Apple winning accolades for its award-winning line-up of TV series and films while Disney’s popular line-up of family-friendly titles continues to gain traction.

“Netflix is still the leader in video streaming but unless it finds more franchises that resonate widely, it will eventually struggle to stay ahead of competitors that are after its crown," said Insider Intelligence analyst Ross Benes.

In April, Netflix announced early next year that it will crack down on the rampant sharing of subscriber passwords and team up with Microsoft to offer a less expensive tier of its service that will include commercial interruptions.