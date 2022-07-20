Irish prop Porter escapes sanction after breaking Retallick's cheekbone

Ireland prop Andrew Porter has escaped further sanction after breaking the cheekbone of All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick in Wellington last weekend.

Brodie Retallick is treated for a broken cheekbone after clashing heads with Andrew Porter in Wellington. (Source: Photosport)

In a judicial decision which will probably confuse not only All Blacks supporters but also rugby fans around the world, Porter's citing for the clash of heads in the 50th minute of the third Test on Saturday which broke Retallick's cheekbone was dismissed.

Porter was yellow-carded for the incident and Retallick was replaced - he's out for up to eight weeks, missing the Rugby Championship. Ireland won 32-22 for a historic series win in New Zealand.

The act of foul play was similar to the one a week earlier in Dunedin involving Angus Ta'avao, who clashed heads with ball carrier Garry Ringrose, the Irish centre.

In that incident, a wrong-footed Ta'avao was red carded by referee Jaco Peyper and subsequently banned for three weeks.

Porter was cited after the game for a dangerous tackle. At his disciplinary hearing, he admitted to foul play but didn't consider it a red card offense.

The judiciary agreed on Tuesday, saying the foul "did not meet the red card threshold due to the absorbing nature of the tackle.”

Asked immediately after the Test whether the yellow card for Porter was another case of the "card lottery" affecting the game, under-pressure All Blacks coach Ian Foster replied: "I think so."