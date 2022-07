A Four Square supermarket in Napier was ram-raided overnight on Wednesday, and police have not yet found the culprits.

The Four Square supermarket in Ahuriri, Napier, was ram raided overnight. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Police said they were told of the burglary, in the suburb of Ahuriri, just before 1am.

A spokesperson said it appeared the burglars got into the store using a vehicle and tried to take an ATM, but were unsuccessful.

The burglars fled the scene and police could not find them at the time.

Police were investigating and trying to find the offenders.

