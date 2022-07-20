Bronze statue stolen from Auckland's St James Theatre

Source: Radio New Zealand

Aucklanders campaigning for the restoration of St James Theatre are incensed after the heritage site was looted.

Auckland's St James Theatre.

Auckland's St James Theatre. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The foyer of the historic theatre was vandalised and some items stolen.

Police believe a group of youth forced their way into the building on Monday night.

The walls of the theatre foyer have been graffitied and items taken, including a 94-year-old bronze statue from the mezzanine floor.

The St James Theatre has remained largely abandoned since it lost funding for restoration in 2015.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAucklandArts and Culture

