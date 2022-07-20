'A great loss' - Pukekohe Raceway to cease motorsport activities

Supercars chiefs are on the lookout for a new track in New Zealand after learning September's race at Pukekohe Park will be its last.

Shane van Gisbergen drives past the Pukekohe crowd in 2019. (Source: Photosport)

The multi-purpose track south of Auckland has a long motorsport history dating back to 1962 and first hosted the Supercars series in 1996.

However, track managers Auckland Thoroughbred Racing intend to redevelop the facility and stable an increased number of horses on site, rendering it incompatible with motor racing.

Supercars chief executive Shane Howard said it was "a great loss" to be farewelling the circuit after the 2022 event.

"Legends were created here, and it was the location of Supercars' first ever international championship race. Its legacy will live on for many years to come," he said.

COVID-19 has scuttled plans to race in New Zealand - home of current and past champions Shane van Gisbergen and Scott McLaughlin - over the past two years.

Given the huge influence New Zealand currently has on the sport, with the pair claiming the past four titles, it seems unthinkable that Aotearoa would be dropped from future line-ups.

Howard confirmed planning had begun to replace Pukekohe, saying he was investigating "other great venue options" across the ditch.

"It's our absolute intent to continue racing in New Zealand and we are now exploring alternative venues for the New Zealand event for the future," Howard confirmed.

