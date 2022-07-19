Walsh misses out on world champs medal in tough day for Kiwis

Tom Walsh claimed fourth spot and fellow Kiwi Jacko Gill was seventh in a high-class men's shot put at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Tom Walsh makes an attempt during the final of the men's shot put at the 2022 Athletics World Championships. (Source: Photosport)

The 30-year-old Christchurch-based thrower, who was hunting a third successive world outdoor medal, struggled to find his absolute best although an impressive fifth round throw of 22.08m elevated the double Olympic bronze medallist to fourth as he threatened a podium position.

Producing his equal best finishing position at a World Championships, Gill unleashed a best for the day of 21.40m to place seventh in his fourth successive World Athletics Championship final.

The USA claimed a clean sweep of the podium as Olympic champion and world record-holder Ryan Crouser fired out a monster championship record 22.94m in round five to dislodge defending champion Joe Kovacs, who posted a season's best of 22.89m to claim silver.

A personal best of 22.29m by Josh Awatunde earned bronze to ensure a US 1-2-3.

Walsh said: "I wasn't really in the comp the whole time, I was just a bit pushy and not smooth like when I throw well. So to throw 22.08m was quite a surprise and it means physically I am in the right shape, I just didn't quite give myself the chance to throw a long way which is disappointing.

"I felt like I controlled my nerves pretty well, I was just trying too hard and as I have said in the past that's not when I throw well. I need to find that feeling of not trying too hard again because I have had it in training and bits and pieces in comps leading up to this, but I just didn't have it today."

Zoe Hobbs followed up her scintillating 11.08 Oceania record in the heats of the women's 100m on Sunday by finished a highly creditable fifth in the semi-finals, posting a time of 11.13.

Sam Tanner narrowly missed out on a final spot but performed with pride in the semi-finals of the men's 1500m to place eighth in 3:36.32.

Sam Tanner at the World Athletics Championships. (Source: Photosport)

The 21-year-old New Zealand champion was almost inadvertently caught up an early race tangle as the Kenyan Kumari Taki fell but otherwise ran an intelligent race as he passed 800m in a little under 1:55.

Featuring in clearly the much quicker of the two semi-finals and with the first five automatically qualifying for the final plus the two next fastest as he hit the bell in seventh, with a five-metre gap on the athlete in eighth, the Papamoa athlete looked a good bet to bank a spot in the final.

However, the American Josh Thompson produced a powerful surge in the latter stages to relegate the Kiwi to eighth in 3:36.32 and the Kiwi, who competed at the Tokyo Olympic last year, just missed out on a slot in the medal race by one place. Kenyan Abel Kipsang took the semi-final victory in 3:33.68.

There was disappointment for Olivia McTaggart in the final of the women's pole vault as she no-heighted at 4.30m. The 22-year-old Aucklander, who had comfortably qualified with 4.50m, boasts a PB of 4.65m. Olympic champion Katie Nageotte of the USA added the world title to her Olympic crown with a best of 4.85m.

