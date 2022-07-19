Usher says pal Justin Bieber 'doing great' after health scare

Source: Bang Showbiz

Justin Bieber is "doing well" after his health scare, according to his longtime pal Usher.

Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 28-year-old pop star recently postponed his Justice world tour after revealing he's been suffering facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and now Usher has revealed the singer seems to be OK and is being supported by both his family and his fans.

Speaking to Extratv.com, Usher said of his friend: "He is doing great. Seeing him on vacation, we managed to hang out with each other, and I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now it’s actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family."

The Yeah! star added of Justin: "As an artist, I think we are all going to experience some things that people may not necessarily understand ... (a performer's life is) a life that comes with a great deal of pressure ...

"I think (Justin) has obviously taken the world on a journey. I am happy that I was at the beginning of and I am still a part of to this day, as a friend."

EntertainmentMusicHealthNorth America

Popular Stories

1

Govt relaxes restrictions around troubled KiwiBuild policy

2

Image of masked man who robbed Auckland bank released

3

Explainer: The Unification Church's ties to Japan's politics

4

Female police officer knocked out in vicious Auckland assault

5

'He's a good man' - Former ABs back Foster ahead of own fights

Latest Stories

Usher says pal Justin Bieber 'doing great' after health scare

'He's a good man' - Former ABs back Foster ahead of own fights

Shaw: Leadership questions not behind moving Greens AGM online

Tech researchers: TikTok can check your location 'every hour'

All newly elected Māori councillors to get mentor

Related Stories

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas drive-through

Wordle to be turned into board game by Hasbro

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew

Piano Man Billy Joel exclusively speaks with Hilary Barry