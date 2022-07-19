Sewage in South Westland river 'incredibly offensive'

Source: Local Democracy Reporting

Discharge of sewage into a South Westland river with a possible link to whitebaiters has been described as "incredibly offensive".

A typical West Coast River with seasonal whitebait stands. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

By Local Democracy reporter Brendon McMahon

The matter came up at the West Coast Regional Council as staff tabled the monthly compliance and enforcement report which detailed a complaint that a septic tank outfall pipe could be seen protruding out of the Mahitahi River bank at Bruce Bay.

Te Rununga o Makaawhio rep Jackie Douglas asked if any more detail about it had emerged.

Council consents and compliance manager Colin Helem said it was going to be difficult to establish ownership but it was "most likely" the owner of a seasonal whitebait hut which had probably existed for a long time.

Councillor Laura Coll-McLaughlin said it sounded as if the hut had not had functional soakage for quite a while.

Helem noted the river bank on the side where the outfall was reported had changed quite significantly in the past few years due to erosion.

Douglas said regardless, that it was "incredibly offensive, culturally inappropriate."

Councillor Coll-McLaughlin asked if council was doing a level of checking around such sites.

Helem said it was something the council could flag timed for the whitebaiting season.

Chairman Councillor Stuart Challenger said that perhaps an education campaign was called for.

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.

New ZealandEnvironmentWest Coast

