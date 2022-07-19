Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker

Source: Associated Press

Authorities say the person who shot five people at a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them, before a shopper shot and killed him was a 20-year-old local man.

Law enforcement wait outside after a deadly shooting on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Law enforcement wait outside after a deadly shooting on Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said at a news conference on Monday that Jonathan Sapirman, of Greenwood, began firing after leaving a bathroom at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening.

READ MORE: Gunman dead after killing three at Indiana mall

Sapirman continued shooting people until a 22-year-old man who was legally armed shot and killed him, Ison said.

Authorities have lauded the 22-year-old man's actions as heroic.

