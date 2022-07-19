Malaysia seizes African tusks, pangolin scales worth $29 million

Malaysian authorities said they seized a container of African elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones estimated to be worth 80 million ringgit (NZ$29 million).

Customs Director-General Datuk Zazuli Johan, holds an elephant tusk. (Source: Associated Press)

The Customs Department said in a statement it discovered the contraband hidden behind sawn timber following checks on July 10 on a ship coming from Africa.

Customs displayed elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones during a news conference. (Source: Associated Press)

This included 6000kg of elephant tusks, 100kg of pangolin scales, 25kg of rhino horns and 300kg of animal skulls, bones and horns, it said.

Customs Director-General Datuk Zazuli Johan holds an elephant tusk during a news conference. (Source: Associated Press)

Investigations are ongoing on the importer and shipping agent, the department said without providing further details. It was unclear if the container was meant to be shipped to other parts of Asia. Ivory tusks, rhino horns and pangolin scales are believed to have medicinal properties and are in high demand in the region.