Irish prop cited for high tackle on Brodie Retallick

Source: AAP

Andrew Porter, the Ireland prop, has been cited after an incident during the Test series-clinching victory over New Zealand in Wellington.

Brodie Retallick is led off the field after suffering a broken cheekbone from a high tackle against Ireland.

Brodie Retallick is led off the field after suffering a broken cheekbone from a high tackle against Ireland. (Source: Photosport)

Porter was yellow-carded by referee Wayne Barnes following a high tackle on All Blacks second rower Brodie Retallick.

Match citing commissioner James Sherriff has now reported Porter, who faces a disciplinary hearing via video link on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Brodie Retallick injury another blow for Ian Foster and company

Retallick suffered a fractured cheekbone and is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks.

World Rugby said: "Ireland prop Andrew Porter will attend an independent disciplinary hearing after having been cited by the citing commissioner James Sherriff (Australia) for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 (a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously) during Ireland's Test match against New Zealand on July 16.

"The player will attend a hearing via video link before an independent judicial committee chaired by Adam Casselden (Australia), joined by former international player Stefan Terblanche (South Africa) and former international coach Frank Hadden (Scotland)."

RugbyAll Blacks

Popular Stories

1

Family hid in basement after shots fired at Grey Lynn house

2

Irish prop cited for high tackle on Brodie Retallick

3

Video shows holiday park in Canterbury's Omarama swamped by flooding

4

Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker

5

Opinion: All roads lead to Joe Schmidt as possible All Blacks' saviour

Latest Stories

Video shows holiday park in Canterbury's Omarama swamped by flooding

Stokes retires from ODIs because of 'unsustainable' schedule

'Barriers' accessing medicinal cannabis for boy with epilepsy

Māori, Pasifika missing heart treatments due to poor diagnoses

Irish prop cited for high tackle on Brodie Retallick

Related Stories

Opinion: All roads lead to Joe Schmidt as possible All Blacks' saviour

'Something wrong' with ABs, Shelford says, after Ireland series loss

'Not acceptable' - NZ Rugby boss on All Blacks' defeat

Tears, jubilation for history-making Ireland