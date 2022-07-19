Black Caps win first T20 against Ireland by 31 runs

The Black Caps have won the opening T20 international against Ireland by 31 runs in Belfast.

Martin Guptill in action (file picture). (Source: Photosport)

After being asked to bat first New Zealand made 173 for 8, while Ireland was dismissed for 142 in the 19th over.

The Black Caps made a bright start to their innings with Martin Guptill hitting 24 off 12 balls but he lost opening partner Finn Allen for just one, while debutant Dane Cleaver and all rounder Daryl Mitchell both went cheaply.

However Glenn Phillips got their innings back on track with an unbeaten 69 and he was helped by James Neehsam who made 29 and Michael Bracewell 21.

Pace bowler Josh Little took four wickets for Ireland.

In reply Ireland lost regular wickets with speedster Lockie Ferguson taking 4 for 14.

Curtis Campher topped scored with 29.

Game two of the three match series is Thursday morning.