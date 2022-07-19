Black Caps win first T20 against Ireland by 31 runs

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Black Caps have won the opening T20 international against Ireland by 31 runs in Belfast.

Martin Guptill in action (file picture).

Martin Guptill in action (file picture). (Source: Photosport)

After being asked to bat first New Zealand made 173 for 8, while Ireland was dismissed for 142 in the 19th over.

The Black Caps made a bright start to their innings with Martin Guptill hitting 24 off 12 balls but he lost opening partner Finn Allen for just one, while debutant Dane Cleaver and all rounder Daryl Mitchell both went cheaply.

However Glenn Phillips got their innings back on track with an unbeaten 69 and he was helped by James Neehsam who made 29 and Michael Bracewell 21.

Pace bowler Josh Little took four wickets for Ireland.

In reply Ireland lost regular wickets with speedster Lockie Ferguson taking 4 for 14.

Curtis Campher topped scored with 29.

Game two of the three match series is Thursday morning.

CricketBlack Caps

Popular Stories

1

Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker

2

Millions swelter as UK endures its 1st extreme heat warning

3

Opinion: All roads lead to Joe Schmidt as possible All Blacks' saviour

4

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

5

Co-governance discussed as South Wairarapa councillors talk Three Waters

Latest Stories

Armed man shot by police in Auckland remains in critical condition

Strong winds in South Island knock out power, flooding closes roads

Person dead after late night crash in Porirua

Europe broils in heat wave that fuels fires in France, Spain

Millions swelter as UK endures its 1st extreme heat warning

Related Stories

Black Caps lose Milne for rest of European tour

Black Caps take ODI series against Ireland

Bracewell goes big to save Black Caps' blushes against Ireland

England, India headline Aotearoa's summer of cricket