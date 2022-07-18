Waka Kotahi pays contractor $4m extra over delayed Hutt cycleway

The Transport Agency has paid a contractor an extra $4 million over delays to a cycleway in Lower Hutt.
The Petone to Melling cycleway has been delayed until next year and its forecast cost has been increased to $63 million.
Waka Kotahi said it settled claims over several project extensions from contractor Fulton Hogan last year.
Some delays were due to Covid-19, but documents showed a lack of planning and investigation has forced several redesigns.
The agency said taxpayers were no longer exposed following the settlement of the claims and the $4.05 million payment.