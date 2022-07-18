Ukraine's Zelensky fires top security chief and prosecutor

Source: Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired the head of the country’s security service and its prosecutor general on Monday, citing hundreds of criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. (Source: Associated Press)

“In particular, more than 60 employees of the prosecutor’s office and the SBU have remained in the occupied territory and work against our state,” Zelensky said.

“Such an array of crimes against the foundations of the state’s national security, and the links recorded between Ukrainian security forces and Russian special services raise very serious questions about their respective leaders,’’ he said.

He dismissed Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, and replaced her with her deputy Oleksiy Symonenko. He also dismissed Ivan Bakanov, the head of Ukraine’s security service, the SBU. Bakanov was a long-time friend of Zelensky’s, according to Ukrainian news agencies.

WorldUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Man dies after house fire in Otago's Palmerston

2

Flood warning issued for Canterbury

3

'Not acceptable' - NZ Rugby boss on All Blacks' defeat

4

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck obtain Nevada wedding license

5

Ukraine's Zelensky fires top security chief and prosecutor

Latest Stories

'Extreme caution' urged in south as heavy rain, strong winds forecast

'Something wrong' with ABs, Shelford says, after Ireland series loss

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck obtain Nevada wedding license

Ukraine's Zelensky fires top security chief and prosecutor

Man dies after house fire in Otago's Palmerston

Related Stories

Eight dead after military cargo plane crashes in Greece

Fires scorch Spain and France, where flames reach the beach

Explosions as Ukraine operated cargo plane crashes in Greece

Duchess of Cornwall marks milestone birthday