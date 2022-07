A man has died after a fire at a residential property in the Otago town of Palmerston.

The fire broke out at the property on Copinsha Street late on Sunday night, with emergency services being called at around 11.15pm.

Police say firefighters pulled the man unconscious from the building.

CPR was commenced, but the man was not able to be revived.

Police and fire investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze.

A scene examination will be carried out today (Monday).