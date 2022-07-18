Four killed in shooting at Indiana mall

Source: Associated Press

Four people, including a gunman, were killed Sunday evening (Monday NZT) at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot him, police said.

Greenwood Park Mall

Greenwood Park Mall (Source: Associated Press)

The man entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court, Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said.

An armed civilian killed the man, Ison said at a news conference. In total, four people were killed and two were injured, he said.

Officers went to the mall at about 6pm (local time) for reports of the shooting. Authorities are searching the mall for any other victims, but they believe the shooting was contained to the food court.

Police have confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Ison said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and multiple other agencies are assisting in the investigation.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said.

There is no active threat to the area and police have at least one suspect, he said.

