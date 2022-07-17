US 'will not walk away' from Middle East - Biden

US President Joe Biden, speaking at a summit of Arab leaders on Saturday (local time), said the United States “will not walk away” from the Middle East.

US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Source: Associated Press)

His remarks, delivered at the Gulf Cooperation Council as he closes out the final leg of a four-day trip, come as the region braces for a potential confrontation with Iran.

“We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran,” Biden said.

"We will seek to build on this moment with active, principled, American leadership.”

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Biden, Saudi crown prince begin big meeting with fist bump

Although US forces continue to target terrorists in the region and remain deployed at bases throughout the Middle East, Biden suggested that he was turning the page after the country’s invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Today, I’m proud to be able to say that the eras of land wars in the region, wars that involved huge numbers of American forces, is not underway,” he said.

Biden also pressed his counterparts, many of which lead repressive governments, to ensure human rights, including women's rights, and allow their citizens to speak openly.

"The future will be won by the countries that unleash the full potential of their populations," he said, including allowing people to “question and criticise leaders without fear of reprisal.”

Before the speech, Biden spent the morning meeting individually with the leaders of Iraq, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

President Joe Biden participates in a working session with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Al Salman Royal Palace, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Jeddah. (Source: Associated Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden invited Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who became president of the UAE two months ago, to visit the White House this year.

The Gulf Cooperation Council summit in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah is an opportunity for Biden to demonstrate his commitment to the region after spending most of his presidency focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s growing influence in Asia.

Hours before the conference began, the White House released satellite imagery that indicates Russian officials have twice recently visited Iran to see weapons-capable drones it is looking to acquire for use in its war in Ukraine.

None of the countries represented at the summit has moved in lockstep with the US to sanction Russia, a key foreign policy priority for the Biden administration. The UAE has emerged as a sort of financial haven for Russian billionaires and their multimillion-dollar yachts while Egypt remains open to Russian tourists.

A senior Biden administration official, who briefed reporters before the summit, said Moscow’s efforts to acquire drones from Tehran show that Russia is “effectively making a bet on Iran”.

Biden’s attendance at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit followed his Friday meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the oil-rich kingdom’s de facto ruler and heir to the throne.

Biden and Prince Mohammed greeted each other with a fist bump when the president arrived at the royal palace in Jeddah, a gesture that was swiftly criticised.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this image released by the Saudi Royal Palace, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, greets President Joe Biden with a fist bump after his arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, July 15, 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

The president had initially shunned Prince Mohammed over human rights abuses, particularly the killing of US-based writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Biden later said he did not shy away from discussing Khashoggi's killing during their meeting.

The president's first Middle East trip comes 11 months after the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Energy prices — elevated since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — were expected to be high on the agenda. But Biden aides tempered expectations that he would leave with a deal for regional producers to boost supply immediately.

“I suspect you won’t see that for another couple of weeks,” Biden told reporters.

The Biden administration is expected to announce US$1 billion in food security assistance for the Middle East and North Africa.