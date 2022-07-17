Ukraine's Zelensky pledges to liberate occupied territories

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on pledged to liberate the country's territories occupied by Russian forces since the beginning of the invasion.

A local man stands in front of his destroyed house after Russian shelling in a residential area in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv. (Source: Associated Press)

In his nightly address on Saturday (local time) he said: "We have already managed to liberate part of the territory occupied after February 24. We will also gradually liberate other parts of our country that are currently under the occupation."

Zelensky also lashed out at what he called Russian propaganda about an alleged attack on Ukraine on Wednesday.

"How many people have been scared today by the fake news about the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine? After everything that has happened in the previous weeks. After Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Chasiv Yar. How many nerves are being ruined every day by spreading horror stories from Russian propagandists," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian forces fired missiles and shells at cities and towns across Ukraine overnight after Russia's military announced it was stepping up its onslaught against its neighbour.

Ukraine reported at least 17 more civilians killed.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu gave "instructions to further intensify the actions of units in all operational areas, in order to exclude the possibility of the Kyiv regime launching massive rocket and artillery strikes on civilian infrastructure and residents of settlements in the Donbas and other regions", his ministry said on Saturday.

Russia’s military campaign has been focusing on the eastern Donbas, but the new attacks hit areas in the north and south as well. In recent days, Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has seen especially severe bombardments, with Ukrainian officials and local commanders voicing fears that a second full-scale Russian assault on the northern city may be looming.

At the same time, Zelensky urged Ukrainians not to fall for Russia's attempts to scare them with warnings of horrendous missile attacks to come, which he said were aimed at dividing Ukrainian society.

In the Kharkiv region, at least three civilians were killed, and three more were injured in a pre-dawn Russian strike on the city of Chuhuiv, which is only 120 kilometres from the Russian border, the police said.