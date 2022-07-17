UK bracing for record-breaking high temperatures

The British government is set to hold an emergency response meeting on Sunday to plan for record high temperatures after authorities issued their first ever “red” warning for extreme heat early next week.

A road sign displaying an extreme weather advisory as the UK braces for the upcoming heatwave. (Source: Associated Press)

The alert covers large parts of England on Monday and Tuesday when temperatures may reach 40 Celsius for the first time, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people, the UK Met Office said on Friday.

The British record is 38.7C, set in 2019.

Rail passengers and users of the London Underground are advised not to travel on Monday and Tuesday unless necessary.

With children and older people considered particularly vulnerable to high temperatures, schools and care homes have been urged to take steps to protect students and older residents.

The principal of Mossbourne Parkside school in London, Laura Green, told broadcaster Sky News that the school building windows are being kept open and blackout blinds were drawn throughout the day.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also announced that help would be provided to the city's rough sleepers, who are expected the be amongst the most vulnerable in the hot weather.

The alert comes as scientists say climate change is increasing the likelihood of exceptional heat waves in Britain, a country unaccustomed to such temperatures.

The executive director of advocacy and campaigns for WWF, Katie White, also told Sky News that various species in the UK are being affected by the increasing heatwaves.

"This heatwave is a warning sign that our world is in danger and needs our help. Climate change is making these extreme weather events," she added.

Campaigns like Trees for Cities are also calling for more investment in green spaces and tree planting in cities to help provide shade and cool down urban environments.