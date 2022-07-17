Deadliest US mass shooting jury trial begins next week

Four years after Nikolas Cruz shot 17 dead at a Parkland High School, his trial for the deadliest US mass shooting to reach a jury begins Monday (US time).

Memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (Source: Associated Press)

Delayed by the pandemic and legal wrangling, the trial is expected to last four months with the jury exposed to horrific evidence.

The jurors will then decide whether Nikolas Cruz, 23, is sentenced to death or life without the possibility of parole, for the killings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

READ MORE: Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school massacre

ADVERTISEMENT

Lori Alhadeff, wants Cruz executed for murdering her 14-year-old daughter Alyssa.

“Finally,” she said.

“I hope for swift action to hold him responsible.”

All of the victim's parents and family members who have spoken publicly have said directly or indirectly they want Cruz sentenced to death.

The former Stoneman Douglas student pleaded guilty in October to the February 14, 2018, massacre and is only challenging his sentence.

Nikolas Cruz. (Source: Associated Press)

Nine other US gunmen who fatally shot at least 17 people died during or immediately after their attacks by suicide or police gunfire. Cruz was captured after he fled the school.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect in the 2019 killing of 23 at a Texas, Walmart is awaiting trial.

Lead prosecutor Mike Satz will give his side's presentation.

Craig Trocino, a University of Miami law professor, said Satz will likely emphasise the shooting's brutality.

“If any case deserves a death sentence, this is it,” he said.

“They are going to want to talk about how horrible the crime was, how culpable Mr Cruz is.”

The jurors will also tour the sealed-off three-story classroom building where the massacre occurred. It remains blood-stained and bullet-pocked, with deflated Valentine's Day balloons and dead flowers are strewn about.

A candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting. (Source: Associated Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

Cruz's lead public defender, Melisa McNeill, said in court recently that she hasn't decided whether her team will give its opening statement immediately.

Trocino said Cruz's attorneys will likely want to plant the seed in jurors' minds that he is a young adult with lifelong emotional and psychological problems.

“The defence will want to put a human face on Cruz,” Trocino said.

“They will want to show why life without the possibility of parole is a sufficient punishment.”

They will likely present evidence that; Cruz's birth mother abused alcohol and drugs during pregnancy. A “trusted peer” sexually abused him.

When Cruz was 5, his adopted father died of a heart attack in front of him, which left his adoptive mother to raise him and his brother alone.

His adoptive mother abused alcohol and died less than four months before the massacre.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was 19 when the shootings happened.

During the trial, the prosecution is expected to present Cruz's history of threats, his planning and the merciless nature of the shootings.

The jurors will eventually vote on 17 potential death sentences, one for each victim.

Cruz could get death for some victims and life for others, particularly since he walked back to some wounded victims and killed them with a second volley.

“The prosecution only needs for the jury to come back (for death) on one,” Trocino said.