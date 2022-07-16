Sri Lanka starts choosing ex-president's replacement

Sri Lankan lawmakers met on Saturday, (local time) to begin choosing a new leader after the nation's president fled abroad and resigned after mass protests.

Sri Lanka's Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana. (Source: 1News)

A day earlier, Sri Lanka’s prime minister was sworn in as interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose term ends in 2024.

Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana promised a swift and transparent political process that should be done within a week.

READ MORE: Sri Lanka in crisis - Ire turns to PM after president flees

ADVERTISEMENT

The new president could appoint a new prime minister, who would then have to be approved by Parliament.

Parliament’s secretary general, Dhammika Dasanayake, said that nominations for the election of the new president will be heard on Tuesday.

Dasanayake also read the former president's resignation letter out loud in Parliament, which claimed the economic crisis was looming before he took office in 2019 and was aggravated by frequent lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sri Lanka’s opposition leader, who is seeking the presidency, vowed to “listen to the people” and to hold Rajapaksa accountable.

Sajith Premadasa said that if he wins the election in Parliament, he would ensure that “an elective dictatorship never, ever occurs” in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka has run short of money to pay for imports of basic necessities such as food, fertilizer, medicine and fuel for its 22 million people.

The protests underscored the dramatic fall of the Rajapaksa political clan that has ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lanka remains a powder keg, and the military warned Thursday that it had powers to respond in case of chaos — a message some found ominous.

A Sri Lankan protester sits by a defaced poster of ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (Source: Associated Press)

The speaker urged the public to “create a peaceful atmosphere" for the democratic process and for Parliament to "function freely and conscientiously.”

Sri Lanka is seeking help from the International Monetary Fund and other creditors, but its finances are so poor that even obtaining a bailout has proven difficult, Wickremesinghe recently said.

Rajapaksa and his wife slipped away in the night aboard a military plane early Wednesday. On Thursday, he went to Singapore, according to the city-state’s Foreign Ministry.

It said he had not requested asylum, and it was unclear if he would stay or move on. He previously obtained medical services there, including undergoing heart surgery.

As a military strategist whose brutal campaign helped end the country’s 26-year civil war, Rajapaksa and his brother, who was president at the time, were once hailed by the island’s Buddhist Sinhalese majority.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite accusations of wartime atrocities, including ordering military attacks on ethnic Tamil civilians and abducting journalists, Rajapaksa remained popular among many Sri Lankans.

He has continually denied the allegations.