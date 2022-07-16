Severe weather triggers state of emergency in American Samoa

A state of emergency has been declared in American Samoa because of severe weather conditions resulting in damage to roads, infrastructure, property, and coastal villages.

(Source: Supplied)

American Samoa Governor Lemanu Peleti Mauga declared the state of emergency after homes, the school and church in Aunu'u island were swamped by huge waves, the building housing the generators on the island were flooded and sustained damage.

Several sections of the road are not accessible on the eastern side while Fatumafuti was covered with sand and debris and huge waves washed onto vehicles stalling them.

Bulldozers are at work clearing the highway and Utulei Beach has been littered with plastic bottles, wrappings and rocks.

Residents of east side villages said this was the worse they had seen as far as waves crashing onto the road.

Huge rocks, all sorts of debris and garbage was dumped onto low lying beach side roads from the eastern end of the island to the western most tip of the island.

The Emergency Operations Centre has been activated and Governor Lemanu said everyone's cooperation was appreciated during this untimely event, and he asked that people in American Samoa remained vigilant and kept their families safe.

Pago Pago International Airport will remain closed due to damage from heavy waves to the runway, and all government offices are closed.

The Hawaiian Airlines flight scheduled for last night has also been cancelled and will resume as soon as the runway can reopen safely. Hawaiian Airlines is hoping the flight would operate today during the day.

rnz.co.nz