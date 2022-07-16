Jan 6 hearing: Panel subpoenas Secret Service for erased texts

The House committee investigating the US Capitol attack subpoenaed the Secret Service on Friday (local time), for text messages agents reportedly deleted around the time of the deadly siege.

A US Secret Service officer. (Source: Associated Press)

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement that the committee understands the messages had been “erased.”

Thompson outlined an aggressive timeline for the production of the documents by Tuesday.

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The subpoenas come hours after the nine-member panel received a closed briefing from the watchdog for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees the Secret Service. The watchdog briefed the lawmakers about his finding that the Secret Service deleted texts from around January 6, according to two people familiar with the matter.

For the investigating panel, the watchdog’s finding raised the startling prospect of lost evidence that could shed further light on Trump’s actions during the insurrection.

The committee had originally sought the electronic records in mid-January and made an official request in March for all communications received or sent from DHS employees between January 5 and January 7, 2021.

The Secret Service insists proper procedures were followed.

“The insinuation that the Secret Service maliciously deleted text messages following a request is false. In fact, the Secret Service has been fully cooperating with the OIG [Office of Inspector General] in every respect — whether it be interviews, documents, emails, or texts,” Agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

He said the Secret Service had started to reset its mobile devices to factory settings in January 2021 “as part of a pre-planned, three-month system migration.”

In that process, some data was lost.

Guglielmi said the inspector general first requested the electronic communications on February 26, “after the migration was well underway.”

The Secret Service said it has provided a substantial number of emails and chat messages that included conversations to the inspector general. It also said text messages from the Capitol Police requesting assistance on January 6 were preserved and provided to the inspector general’s office.

Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman said in a statement that he was “deeply concerned” by the OIG’s recent letter.

Portman, the ranking member on the Homeland Security committee, added “It is essential that the Department be transparent with its inspector general, Congress, and the American public.”

The committee has taken a renewed interest in the Secret Service following the dramatic testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

Hutchinson recalled being told about a confrontation between Trump and his Secret Service detail as he angrily demanded to be driven to the Capitol, where his supporters would later breach the building.

She also recalled overhearing Trump telling security officials to remove magnetometers for his rally on the Ellipse even though some of his supporters were armed.

Some details of that account were quickly disputed by those agents.