Health Minister’s leadership 'sadly lacking' - ex Coast DHB deputy

Health Minister Andrew Little has "his head in the sand" over the rest home nursing crisis, says the last deputy chairman of the now defunct West Coast District Health Board.

Rest home, file (Source: istock.com)

By Brendon McMahon, Local Democracy reporter

Tony Kokshoorn, also a trustee of Greymouth's Dixon House for 20 years, says the Government's inertia over pay parity was leaving older citizens "out in the cold, literally".

"We have no ability to retain nurses. It is totally unfair -- and the minister has to stop that. It is an absolute crime. The minister cannot keep his head in the sand and say he is not aware these things are happening," Kokshoorn said.

Aged residential care was at "a crisis point now", with Australia recruiting New Zealand nurses in a $4.5 billion campaign offering better pay, and he said the issue went straight back to the Government.

"If you sit idly on the sidelines and think this will go away, you're wrong. Pay parity has to be addressed by the minister," Kokshoorn said.

In reply, Little said he had long accepted the pay-parity issue with nurses in aged residential care and primary care had to be addressed and the Government was advancing a process to address the issue.

Kokshoorn criticised Little during the DHB's final meeting in Greymouth late last month, quipping that the minister's reaction had been "too Little, too late".

This week Kokshoorn stood by that criticism.

"Refusing to acknowledge the crisis through lack of funding is putting New Zealand last in line ... to fix this massive shortage of registered nurses. Residents who need care are being left out in the cold, literally. The minister is aware of this situation, which is getting worse by the week.

"If this is how Little intends treating senior citizens, his wisdom and leadership is sadly lacking."

Kokshoorn said the likes of not-for-profit Dixon House could not compete with the rest of the health sector, let alone Australia.

"I would just like to tell Mr Little that ignorance is not bliss. New Zealand has a funding crisis in health and aged care, and the Ministry of Health is doing too little, too late. I can't stress enough -- this is a disaster for New Zealand."

Older people needing "dignity in proper care" faced a bleak future as beds closed due to staff shortages.

"They're being deprived of the hospital care that is needed."

A 1.2% funding increase offered by the Government for aged care operators was an insult when community trusts like Dixon House had escalating costs restricting their capacity to admit new residents, he said.

The Ministry of Health had agreed with the Retirement Villages Association that a 9.4% increase in baseline funding was needed, but "then reneged on that".

Dixon House was managed by an unpaid volunteer trust board and was always struggling.

"They run off an oily rag. It depends entirely on (ministry) funding to exist. It's inevitable and it's already happened -- we have to close beds to incoming residents."

Kokshoorn said he could see "both sides of the coin" as a trustee and a former health board member.

The temporary closure of Ziman House at Reefton only highlighted the crisis on the West Coast.

In April, Greymouth's two rest homes pooled resources to avoid closure as a local staffing crisis and Covid collided.

He said the aged residential care sector was short about 1100 nurses and about 800 beds had closed due to facilities not being able to meet their minimum Ministry of Health registered nurse requirement.

"Pay parity is significantly underfunded."

Ironically, West Coast staff were attracted to work for the ministry-funded DHB because it offered a better pay rate, which made it a vicious circle for nurses in rest homes on the Coast, Kokshoorn said.

Little said the pay parity issue had been discussed with representatives from those sectors since last year.

However, ongoing litigation over a pay equity deal agreed with the Nurses Organisation had slowed getting the pay parity process underway.

A process was being finalised, and a ministerial decision should be made in the next few weeks.

Little said Health NZ had increased aged residential care funding by 3.41%, the price per bed.

"An additional 2.8% is available to fund the increase in the number of beds funded.

"Neither Health NZ nor the Ministry of Health have ever agreed that an increase of 9.4% is warranted. That figure comes from the Aged Residential Care Association," the minister said.

Public interest journalism funded through NZ On Air