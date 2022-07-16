Danish amusement park scraps ride after girl killed

A Danish amusement park said would scrap a roller coaster for good on Saturday, after a 14-year-old girl died when the ride came off the rails.

The Tivoli Friheden amusement park in Aarhus, Denmark.

A 13-year-old boy also suffered hand injuries on Friday on the Cobraen roller coaster at the Tivoli Friheden amusement park in Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city.

“There is no doubt that the ride will be shut down and torn apart,” Tivoli Friheden amusement park manager Henrik Ragborg Olsen told local newspaper Aarhus Stiftstidende.

The cause of the derailment was under investigation.

Ragborg Olsen told Aarhus Stiftstidende on Friday that “the rear two seats” of the roller coaster were hanging “under the wagon train.”

The roller coaster is 25m high and the wagons have a top speed of 70km/h, according to the Tivoli Friheden Website.

In 2008, four people were slightly injured when the same roller coaster broke down, only days after opening.

The amusement park will remain closed until Monday.

