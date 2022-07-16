At least 5 dead after storm causes US highway pileup

At least five people have died after a pileup Friday afternoon (local time) on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said.

A fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed in Montana. (Source: Associated Press)

At least 20 vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause.

“It appears as though there was heavy winds, causing a dust storm with zero visibility,” he said.

While the highway patrol did not have an immediate count of the number of injuries, Nelson said additional ambulances had to be called in from Billings to help.

The crash happened 5 kilometres west of Hardin around 4:30pm.