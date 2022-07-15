Video captures 4-year-old girl moments before Russian rocket strike

Social media has captured a four-year-old Ukrainian girl in the moments before she was killed by a Russian missile strike that has claimed the lives of at least 23 civilians, including three children younger than 10.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the 4-year-old girl named Liza was among those killed when Kalibr cruise missiles fired from a Russian ship in the Black Sea, struck Vinnytsia, a city 268 kilometres southwest of Kyiv.

A video of Liza was shared on social media, showing the little girl twirling in a lavender dress in a field of lavender.

Liza's mother was badly wounded.

Zelenskyy's wife later posted that she had met this “wonderful girl” while filming a Christmas video with a group of children, who were given oversized ornaments to paint.

“The little mischievous girl then managed in a half an hour to paint not only herself, her holiday dress, but also all the other children, me, the cameramen and the director ... Look at her alive, please,” Olena Zelenska wrote in a note accompanying the video.

Zelenskyy called for creating a mechanism for confiscating Russian assets around the world and using them to compensate the victims of “Russian terror.”

A baby stroller lies among the wreckage in Vinnytsia. (Source: Associated Press)

Officials said the missile strike damaged a medical clinic, offices, stores and residential buildings.

Three children younger than 10 were among the dead. Of the 66 people hospitalised, five remained in critical condition while 34 sustained severe injuries, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said.

National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko said only six bodies had been identified, and 39 people were still missing.

Vinnytsia regional Governor Serhiy Borzov said 36 apartment buildings were damaged and residents have been evacuated.

“These are quite high-precision missiles. ... they knew where they were hitting,” Borzov said.

Blood stains are seen on a damaged car in Vinnytsia. (Source: Associated Press)

Russia has denied targeting civilians.

“Russia only strikes at military targets in Ukraine. The strike on Vinnytsia targeted an officers’ residence, where preparations by Ukrainian armed forces were underway,” Evgeny Varganov, a member of Russia’s permanent UN mission, said in an address to the chamber.

Among the buildings damaged in the strike was the House of Officers, a Soviet-era concert hall.

Margarita Simonyan, head of the state-controlled Russian television network RT, said on her messaging app channel that military officials told her a building in Vinnytsia was targeted because it housed Ukrainian “Nazis”.