Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, including children

Russian missiles have struck a city in central Ukraine, killing at least 23 people and wounding more than 100 others, Ukrainian authorities said.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in Vinnytsia, Ukraine following a Russian strike. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukraine's president alleges the attack deliberately targeted civilians in locations without military value.

Officials said Kalibr cruise missiles fired from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea struck civilian buildings in Vinnytsia, which is 268km southwest of the capital, Kyiv. Vinnytsia region Gov. Serhiy Borzov said Ukrainian air defences downed two of the total four missiles that were launched.

National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko said only six bodies have been identified so far, while 39 people are still missing. Three children where among the dead. Of the 65 people hospitalised, five remain in critical condition while 34 sustained severe injuries, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There was a building of a medical organisation. When the first rocket hit it, glass fell from my windows," Vinnytsia resident Svitlana Kubas, 74, said.

"And when the second wave came, it was so deafening that my head is still buzzing. It tore out the very outermost door, tore it right through the holes."

Along with hitting buildings, the missiles ignited a fire that spread to 50 cars in a parking lot, officials said.

"These are quite high-precision missiles...They knew where they were hitting," Borzov told the AP.

He said 36 houses were damaged and residents have been evacuated while a 24-hour hotline has been set up for information on those injured or missing. July 14 will be declared as a day of mourning for the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of intentionally aiming missiles at civilians. The strike happened as government officials from about 40 countries met in The Hague, Netherlands, to discuss coordinating investigations and prosecutions of potential war crimes committed in Ukraine.

"Every day Russia is destroying the civilian population, killing Ukrainian children, directing missiles at civilian objects. Where there is no military (targets). What is it if not an open act of terrorism?" Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky echoed Zelensky, calling the missile attack a "war crime" intended to intimidate Ukrainians while the country's forces continue to hold out in the east.

Vinnytsia is one of Ukraine's largest cities, with a pre-war population of 370,000. Thousands of people from eastern Ukraine, where Russia has concentrated its offensive, have fled there since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Kateryna Popova said she saw many injured people lying on the street after the missiles struck. Popova had fled from Kharkiv in March in search of safety in "quiet" Vinnytsia. But the missile attack has changed all that.

"We did not expect this. Now we feel like we don't have a home again," she said.