Man charged with murder of Onehunga pensioner

A man has now been charged with the murder of Maria Brown.

Maria Brown.

A homicide investigation was launched after the 77-year-old women was found dead at her Onehunga address on 5 June.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, from Auckland City CIB, said this evening a 49-year-old man had been charged with murder and with arson.

He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court next Thursday.

"Police want to acknowledge Maria's family and friends during this extremely difficult time," Beard said.

