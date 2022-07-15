Fires ravage French forests as Europe heats up

A thousand firefighters with 10 water-dumping planes struggled Friday to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France that have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people and ravaged pine forests near the Atlantic coast.

Firefighters using hose to fight a wildfire in southwestern France (Source: Associated Press)

High temperatures and strong winds have complicated firefighting efforts in the region, one of several around Europe scorched by wildfires this season. No victims have been reported, although some homes and cars have been damaged.

One of the French fires is in woodlands just south of Arcachon, a major attraction for visitors during the summer season. The other is in parkland not far from vineyards that have struggled with hotter, drier weather linked to climate change.

More than 7,000 hectares of land have been consumed by the fires, according to the regional emergency service, which warned that hotter temperatures and winds over the weekend could complicate efforts to contain the spread.

Some of the firefighting planes and equipment earmarked for Thursday’s Bastille Day parade in Paris were diverted to be used in the firefighting effort.

Wildfires also broke out in southeast France and north of Paris.

Portugal has been particularly hard hit by wildfires this week. More than 3,000 firefighters battled Thursday alongside ordinary Portuguese citizens desperate to save their homes from several wildfires that raged across the country.

Spain, Croatia and Hungary also fought wildfires this week. The European Union has urged member states to prepare as the continent faces another extreme weather shift that scientists say is being triggered by climate change.

In the Spanish city of Seville, one of the hottest spots in Europe this week, some unions called for workers to be sent home. Temperatures in many parts of Spain have been topping the 40 C mark for several days and are expected to continue through next week.

Seville became the first city in the world to take part in a pilot project that names and categorizes heatwaves to raise awareness of possible health hazards.

“Climate-driven extreme heat is killing more people than any other of the climate-driven hazards. Heat is invisible, it is silent and it kills slowly, and people are not aware of it," said Kathy Baughman McLeod, director of the Arsht-Rockefeller Resilience Center of the Atlantic Council.

Britain’s Met Office weather agency warned Friday that record temperatures expected next week pose a risk of “serious illness or danger to life.”

The office issued its first-ever “red warning” of extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures in southern England forecast to reach 37 C.

There is a chance temperatures could breach the UK's highest recorded threshold of 38.7 C, set in 2019.