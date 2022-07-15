Did you see it? Supermoon graces skies worldwide

Source: Associated Press

Did you catch the supermoon?

The full moon rises over village near St. Petersburg, Russia. (Source: Associated Press)

There was a full moon Thursday night, and at the same time, the moon was closer to Earth than usual. That combo is called a supermoon.

The closer proximity to Earth can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

The supermoon shining behind the Frauenkirche in Dresden, Germany. (Source: Associated Press)

One name for Thursday’s full moon is the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

Plane passing in front of full moon Thursday.

People on boat enjoying moon rise over the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Cyprus.

People on boat enjoying moon rise over the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Cyprus. (Source: Associated Press)

