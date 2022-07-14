US senator suspended from TikTok defends twerking video

Source: Associated Press

A state senator in Rhode Island who was suspended from TikTok after posting a video in which she twerked while doing a handstand in a bikini says she has no regrets.

Rhode Island state Senator Tiara Mack.

Rhode Island state Senator Tiara Mack. (Source: Associated Press)

Senator Tiara Mack, a 28-year-old Providence Democrat, is Black and a member of the rainbow community and dismissed any criticism of the eight-second clip as "misogyny, classism and racism".

"My behaviour on my Twitter, Instagram and TikTok are consistent with a young millennial who is in office and challenging norms," Mack said. "I'm showing that leadership looks different and welcoming people into the many different facets of my life."

Her TikTok account was restored after being banned on Wednesday. Spokespersons for the social media app did not respond for comment as to why Mack was suspended.

The clip has amassed more than 220,000 views since she posted it over the July Fourth weekend.

"My community stands in overwhelming support of me," Mack said. "They know exactly what these attacks are and what these attacks can do, especially for a queer person of colour."

She says the snippet - which ends with her cheerfully saying "Vote Sen. Mack!" - was part of a series of clips shot with friends on Block Island, a popular beach getaway off Rhode Island.

"It was a way to show that elected officials can be silly and have fun and enjoy a day off," said Mack, who was elected in 2020.

She believes the TikTok suspension was the result of an online campaign stemming from a bill she proposed this year that would require Rhode Island schools to provide sex education courses that "affirmatively recognise pleasure-based sexual relations, different sexual orientations and be inclusive of same-sex relationships".

Last week, the Rhode Island Republican Party seized on the twerking video in a fundraising appeal. And Fox News personality Tucker Carlson devoted a segment to it in which he sarcastically suggested Democrats encourage Mack to run for president.

Mack also has her supporters.

"It's public that I'm out here casually drinking, smoking weed, and spending as much time shirtless as the summer sun will allow and it's not an issue because I have a penis," tweeted state Senator Jonathon Acosta, a Democrat.

In recent days, Mack has used her newfound attention and the hashtag #twerkingfor to call for ending evictions and closing the Black wealth gap.

WorldSocial IssuesNorth AmericaTechnology

Popular Stories

1

Wider access to free RATs, vulnerable to get free N95 masks

2

Child among 23 Covid deaths reported in NZ on Thursday

3

One person dead after crash near Taupō

4

Bloomfield's plea amid Covid surge: Do your bit

5

Taika Waititi gatecrashes Rita Ora Interview live on Aussie TV

Latest Stories

Origin: Andrew Johns in epic display of sour grapes after NSW loss

Car smashes into home in Auckland's Ponsonby, leaving two hurt

Vingegaard seizes Tour de France lead after big mountain stage

Southland Hospital closes doors to visitors due to Covid-19

Wider access to free RATs, vulnerable to get free N95 masks

Related Stories

CIA engineer convicted in massive theft of secret info

Demand for monkeypox vaccine overwhelms New York City system

NASA's new telescope captures baby stars, dancing galaxies

Uvalde video shows police delay during school shooting