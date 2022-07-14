Sri Lanka waits in confusion, anger for president to resign

Sri Lankans woke up to confusion on Thursday, still waiting for their embattled president to resign after he fled the country, as the island nation fumes over an economic meltdown that has sparked political chaos.

Protesters scale the walls of the Sri Lankan prime minister's office. (Source: Associated Press)

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife fled to the Maldives on Wednesday aboard an air force jet.

He made Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe acting president in his absence. In response, protesters undeterred by multiple rounds of tear gas scaled the walls of the prime minister's office.

The protesters blame Rajapaksa and his powerful, dynastic family for leading the country into an economic abyss, but they are also furious with Wickremesinghe, whom they accuse of protecting the president. Many believe that his appointment in May alleviated pressure on Rajapaksa to resign.

Protesters took turns posing at the prime minister's desk or stood on a rooftop terrace waving the Sri Lankan flag after the latest in a series of takeovers of government buildings by the demonstrators.

Over the weekend, the two leaders both said they would resign after protesters stormed Rajapaksa's and Wickremesinghe's official residences.

Crowds also gathered outside the Parliament. Demonstrators clashed with security officers who fired tear gas into the air.

Wickremesinghe's office declared a nationwide curfew and imposed a state of emergency giving broader powers to the military and police.

The curfew was lifted early Thursday.

Protesters in the Sri Lankan Prime Minister's office (Source: Associated Press)

Wickremesinghe has said he will not leave until a new government is in place. He has urged parliament to find a new prime minister agreeable to both parties.

It's unclear when that might happen since the opposition is deeply fractured.

But if Rajapaksa resigns, Sri Lankan lawmakers have agreed to elect a new president on July 20 who will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa’s term, which ends in 2024.

That person could potentially appoint a new prime minister, who would need to be approved by parliament.

Protesters accuse the president and his relatives of siphoning money from government coffers for years and Rajapaksa’s administration of hastening the country’s collapse by mismanaging the economy.

The family has denied the corruption allegations.

“Gotabaya resigning is one problem solved — but there are so many more,” said Bhasura Wickremesinghe, a 24-year-old student of maritime electrical engineering, who is not related to the prime minister.

He complained that Sri Lankan politics have been dominated for years by “old politicians” who all need to go.

“Politics needs to be treated like a job — you need to have qualifications that get you hired, not because of what your last name is,” he said, referring to the Rajapaksa family.

Local media in the Maldives reported that Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s planned travel to another country was delayed, forcing him to remain in the Indian Ocean archipelago Wednesday night.

Sri Lankan presidents are protected from arrest while in power. A corruption lawsuit against Rajapaksa in his former role as a defence official was withdrawn when he was elected president in 2019.