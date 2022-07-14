NASA's new telescope captures baby stars, dancing galaxies

A sparkling landscape of baby stars. A foamy blue and orange view of a dying star. Five galaxies in a cosmic dance. The splendours of the universe glowed in a new batch of images released from NASA’s powerful new telescope.

The edge of a star-forming region in the Carina Nebula. (Source: Associated Press)

The unveiling of the US$10 billion (NZ$16.3 billion) James Webb Space Telescope began at the White House with a sneak peek of the first shot — a jumble of distant galaxies that went deeper into the cosmos than humanity has ever seen.

The releases showed parts of the universe seen by other telescopes. But Webb’s sheer power, its distance from Earth, and use of the infrared light spectrum showed them in a new light that scientists said was almost as much art as science.

“It’s the beauty but also the story,” NASA senior Webb scientist John Mather, a Nobel laureate, said after the reveal.

“It’s the story of - 'Where did we come from?'”

And, he said, the more he looked at the images, the more he became convinced that life exists elsewhere in those thousands of stars and hundreds of galaxies.

The world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope rocketed away last December from French Guiana in South America.

It reached its lookout point 1.6 million kilometres from Earth in January.

With Webb, scientists hope to glimpse light from the first stars and galaxies that formed 13.7 billion years ago, just 100 million years from the universe-creating Big Bang. The telescope also will scan the atmospheres of alien worlds for possible signs of life.

“Every image is a new discovery and each will give humanity a view of the humanity that we’ve never seen before,’’ NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Tuesday, rhapsodising over images showing “the formation of stars, devouring black holes.”

Webb’s use of the infrared light spectrum allows the telescope to see through the cosmic dust and see faraway light from the corners of the universe, scientists said.

“We’ve really changed the understanding of our universe,” said European Space Agency director general Josef Aschbacher.

The European and Canadian space agencies joined NASA in building the telescope, which was launched in December after years of delays and overrun costs. Webb is considered the successor to the highly successful, but aging Hubble Space Telescope.

The mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope. (Source: Associated Press)

Some of Hubble's most stunning images have been shots of the Carina nebula, one of the bright stellar nurseries in the sky, about 7,600 light-years away. Webb project scientist Klaus Pontoppidan decided to focus one of Webb's early gazes on that location because he knew it would be a frameable beauty shot.

The result was an image of a colourful landscape of bubbles and cavities where stars were being born.

“This is art,” Pontoppidan said.

“I really wanted to have that landscape. It has that contrast. We have the blue. We have golden. There’s dark. There’s bright. There’s just a sharp image."

Due for release on Thursday is a close-up of Jupiter that shows one of its faint rings and a few of its moons, he said.

The new shots also include images of the Southern Ring Nebula, a dying, hot, dense white dwarf star with a foamy edge of escaping gas, about 2,500 light-years away.

And Stephan’s Quintet, five galaxies in a cosmic dance that was first seen 225 years ago. It includes a black hole that scientists said showed material “swallowed by this sort of cosmic monster.”