Demand for monkeypox vaccine overwhelms New York City system

Soaring demand for the monkeypox vaccine caused the appointment system to crash in New York City, one of many places where supplies have been running out almost as soon as they arrive.

People consult about monkeypox vaccination at a temporary clinic in New York City. (Source: Getty)

City health officials acknowledged the frustration over the limited supply of the vaccine and vowed to build a "stable appointment infrastructure" as the vaccine supply increases.

Infections now exceed 1000 from the growing outbreak in the US. Most patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

Vaccine shortages have added to anxiety around the virus. Health officials say anyone can get monkeypox, but most cases in the US have been men who have sex with men.

To date, New York City has administered nearly 7000 vaccinations, while thousands more have been waiting for their chance to get inoculated against the virus. Health officials said they were expecting 14,500 doses this week.

New York City is giving priority for the vaccine to men who have had anonymous sex with other men or who have had multiple partners over the past two weeks.

Symptoms include rashes or sores that resemble pimples or blisters. They can sometimes be painful but usually not fatal. Most people don't require hospitalisation and recover within two to four weeks.

Infections spread by direct contact with rashes, scabs or body fluids, according the CDC. It can spread through kissing, sex and body contact. In some cases, prolonged face-to-face exposure, as well as unwashed laundry contaminated by the virus, could lead to infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that commercial laboratories have been developing ways to test for the virus. The CDC said the Mayo Clinic in Minneapolis beginning this week would be accepting samples from across the country to boost the country's testing capability.

"This will not only increase testing capacity but also make it more convenient for providers and patients to access tests by using existing provider-to-laboratory networks," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement earlier this week.

The prevalence of gay men among people infected with the virus has prompted fresh worries over stigmatising LGBTTQIA+ populations.