Two people have been injured after a car ploughed through an Auckland home on Thursday afternoon.

A car crashed into a Ponsonby home on Thursday. (Source: 1News)

The car smashed into the Sheehan St, Ponsonby property at 12.55pm, causing significant damage. A photo from the scene showed the car almost fully inside the house having crashed through a fence and wall.

St John said it transported two people to hospital - one in a serious condition and the other moderate.