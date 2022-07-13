Woman, child killed when boat capsizes on New York river

Source: Associated Press

A woman and a seven-year-old child were killed when a chartered boat capsized in the Hudson River on Wednesday, sending all 12 people aboard into water, New York City officials said.

This photo provided by NY Waterway shows ferry personnel making rescue of individuals after a boat capsized in the Hudson River.

This photo provided by NY Waterway shows ferry personnel making rescue of individuals after a boat capsized in the Hudson River. (Source: Associated Press)

Nearby ferries rushed to the scene to help police and fire department rescuers get people out of the water.

Three people were critically injured, including the captain. Victims became trapped beneath the boat when it flipped at around 2.45pm (local time) off Manhattan near Pier 86, authorities said, which is in front of the docked aircraft carrier USS Intrepid, a popular tourist destination.

The cause was under investigation, said Inspector Anthony Russo, commanding officer of the New York Police Department’s Harbor Unit, at a press conference on Wednesday.

The boat had been chartered by a group of family and friends. Its owner was following behind on a personal watercraft, authorities said.

Investigators planned to look at the water conditions and the boat's capacity to determine what went wrong on the river, where boat wakes and currents pose constant challenges.

“There's a lot of commercial and recreational traffic during the day here. We also have a lot of people on jet skis, kayaks,” Russo said.

“The Hudson River is always a dangerous place to operate,” he said.

The names of the 50-year-old woman and the boy who died were not released.

“Our hearts go out to a group of people who were just using the water in our city,” Mayor Eric Adams said at the news conference. “This is a devastating moment for them and those who were part of the families that were there.”

WorldNorth AmericaAccidents

Popular Stories

1

Cost of food continues to rise, prices up 6.6% on last year

2

Another blast of wild weather on the horizon

3

Gangs crackdown: Suite of new rules released by government

4

Murder charge after woman dies in West Auckland shooting

5

Person dead after vehicle 'swept away' crossing river near Dunedin

Latest Stories

Woman, child killed when boat capsizes on New York river

Brandon Smith cops three-week ban for referee abuse

Cruise ship with 118 Covid cases docks in Sydney

How to spot a concussion and what to do next

'Dampened demand' in housing market in June amid 'volatility'

Related Stories

Twitter sues to force Musk to complete $72 billion acquisition

US kills ISIS group leader in Syria drone strike

Analysis: US VP addressing Pacific Islands Forum a 'diplomatic coup'

First image from NASA's new space telescope revealed