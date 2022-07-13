Uvalde video shows police delay during school shooting

A new wave of anger swept through Uvalde, Texas on Wednesday over surveillance footage of police officers in body armour milling in the hallway of Robb Elementary School while a gunman carried out a massacre of 19 children and two teachers.

Surveillance video during shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. (Source: Associated Press)

The disturbing 80-minute recording published by the Austin American-Statesman shows heavily armed police officers, some armed with rifles and bulletproof shields, massed in the hallway, waiting more than an hour before going inside to stop the slayings.

The footage anguished Uvalde residents anew and redoubled calls in the small South Texas city for accountability and explanations that have been incomplete, and sometimes inaccurate, in the seven weeks since the May 24 shooting.

Hours after the video was published, some residents at a Uvalde City Council meeting said they had not been able to bring themselves to watch it.

Jesus Rizo said officers who are paid taxpayer dollars to protect people should not have “sat there” when children were in danger.

“You could've saved some lives. You could have held somebody's hand as they were dying,” he said. “The parents could have seen them one last time as they were dying.”

Others demanded consequences for police and more information in an investigation marked by confusing statements that have had to be retracted at times.

“Give these families some closure," said Daniel Myers, a pastor in Uvalde and family friend to one of the victims.

An investigative committee led by Texas lawmakers had earlier announced plans to show the video to Uvalde residents for the first time Sunday, in addition to sharing their findings after weeks of closed-door testimony from more than 40 witnesses.

"This has been the most unprofessional investigation or handling of it that I’ve ever seen in my life," Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said.

“These families get blindsided constantly."

The footage from a hallway camera inside the school shows the gunman entering the building with an AR-15 style rifle and includes 911 tape of a teacher screaming, “Get down! Get in your rooms! Get in your rooms!”

Surveillance video shows the gunman entering Robb Elementary School. (Source: Associated Press)

Two officers approach the classrooms minutes after the gunman enters, and then run back amid the sounds of gunfire.

As the gunman first approaches the classrooms a child down the hallway can be seen poking their head around the corner and then running back while shots ring out.

Later, about 20 minutes before police breach the room, the video shows a man wearing a vest that says “sheriff” using a hand sanitiser dispenser mounted on the wall.

But the video alone does not answer all the questions that remain, nearly two months later, about the law enforcement response.

Among them are how police Chief Pete Arredondo came to the forefront of the massive law enforcement response involving numerous local, state and federal agencies.

State authorities have cast Arredondo as the on-scene commander and said his errors delayed the police killing the gunman.

Arredondo, however, has said he didn’t consider himself to be in charge of operations and that he assumed someone else had taken control.